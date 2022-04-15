With ‘Father Stu,’ Mark Wahlberg Bet On Its Motivational Message

Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, Father Stu, is the real-life tale of Stuart Long, who fought as a boxer, then became a priest before succumbing to an autoimmune disorder. Wahlberg championed the movie after hearing about Long’s story, and it became a passion project for him. In fact, he was so intent on getting the movie made, he’s said he put his own money into it. Why is the story so important to him? He told us he found Long’s story to be incredibly inspirational, and that’s the kind of movie everybody needs right now. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Wahlberg)
