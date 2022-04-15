Mads Mikkelsen Had To Learn ‘The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ Very, Very Quickly

Mads Mikkelsen had his work cut out for him. Yes, he’d just landed a role in a sure-fire blockbuster movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The difficult part? He was taking over the role of Gellert Grindelwald after three-time Oscar nominee Johnny Depp had to bow out of the production. Since the film was already in pre-production when Depp left, replacing him was a whirlwind process, and Mikkelsen told us he didn’t get the chance to prepare for the role the way he ordinarily does. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mads Mikkelsen)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now playing in theaters.