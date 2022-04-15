Jim Carrey Keeps Winning Over Kids, Parents, And Even Grandparents

Very few people remember the start of Jim Carrey’s career, when he starred in a short-lived NBC sitcom called The Duck Factory. But once his career caught fire, everybody knew who Carrey was. After all, he was making all kinds of movies, from the silly (The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective) to the sublime (The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), from family movies (Liar Liar, How the Grinch Stole Christmas) to art house movies (The Majestic). Along the way, he picked up millions of fans, and they’ve turned out in big numbers for his latest film, the animated Sonic the Hedgehog2. Carrey told us he’s grateful to have built up such a strong following over the years, and that he’s continuing to make new fans, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Carrey)