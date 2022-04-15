‘Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chef’ Premiering May 31 On Food Network
Talented and ambitious sous chefs step into the Chopped Kitchen for a chance at securing a life-changing opportunity in the new five-part tournament, Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chef, premiering Tuesday, May 31st at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network. Hosted by the venerable Ted Allen, each episode of the tournament features four chefs showcasing their culinary skills over three rounds – appetizer, entrée, and dessert – as they are challenged to utilize the mystery basket of ingredients and create breathtaking dishes to impress judges Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant and Chris Santos. The judges are critiquing the chefs’ cooking skills along with their attitude, leadership, and ability to multitask to determine who has what it takes to make it to the finale for a chance at winning the title of grand champion and a job offer by Scott, Maneet or Chris to join their restaurants as a sous chef.
Never have the Chopped judges had so much to lose and the chefs so much to gain. To succeed, the 16 chefs must have the stamina and strength to handle the pressure of the most prominent kitchens in America with just one chance to prove they are worthy of this opportunity. After the final elimination, the victorious chef gets to choose which enticing path to take from either Scott, Maneet and Chris. There hasn’t been a moment like this in Chopped history, with every part of the competition being the toughest job interview of these chefs’ lives.
“Chopped continues to push the boundaries with its competition format, with viewers tuning in each week for its compelling challenges, expert critique and pulse-racing entertainment,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. “The winner walking away with a life-altering opportunity from Chris, Maneet or Scott, all titans in their industry, is the ultimate Chopped prize.”
Throughout the competition the hungry chefs bring everything they have to the kitchen to show off their culinary techniques for their dream job. During the preliminary battles, the chefs must tackle an appetizer basket that includes fish-shaped cakes and a whole plant-based chicken, while a cut of meat proves problematic to work with in the entrée round that have the chefs scrambling to get dinner on the table for a potential future boss. In a dessert round, the judges wonder what to expect when they bite into caponata and galaxy gelatin cake as ingredients. Tensions are high as the four chefs who make it to the finale open the appetizer basket and find a fusion pasta and a delicacy from the sea. A specialty of Naples is the curveball ingredient of a difficult entrée basket, then, in the dessert round, a stinky fruit and a spicy ice cream are a part of the culinary puzzle.
Fans can get to know the competing chefs and get a sneak peek at some of the mystery basket ingredients at FoodNetwork.com/Chopped. Follow along with the competition on social media and tell us who you think should win the grand prize using #Chopped.