‘Moonshot’ Stars Were Encouraged To Take Their Best Shot At Improv

There’s a little bit of everything in the new movie Moonshot — drama and comedy, romance and action — and it’s often up to the film’s stars, Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor, to do the heavy lifting that makes it all work on screen. Sprouse and Condor told us there was actually a lot of improvising done on the set, as director Chris Winterbauer encouraged his cast to go with their feelings in the moment. And with the kind of cast he’d assembled, Sprouse and Condor said, that was a really easy thing to do. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cole Sprouse & Lana Condor)