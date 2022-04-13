Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ Was Drawn To The Character’s Comics

Even though Moon Knight hasn’t been explored (until now) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character himself has quite a history. He’s appeared in more than 200 Marvel comic books since his debut in 1976 (by comparison, Iron Man has appeared in about 700), and all of those comics became fodder for Oscar Isaac as the actor prepared to play the role on the new Disney+ miniseries. Isaac told us about how he used those comics to help shape the way he’s playing the character on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Oscar Isaac)