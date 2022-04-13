Oliver Platt’s ‘Chicago Med’ Hospital Shrink Has Many Real-Life Counterparts

On Chicago Med, Oliver Platt plays Dr. Daniel Charles, the head of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s psychiatry department. And while some medical shows in the past have been dismissive of that branch of medicine, Platt’s character is a valued member of the Chicago Med team who deals not only with patients, but sometimes the doctors themselves. Platt told us that, based on the research he did before debuting the character, the depiction of Charles on the show is right in line with a lot of real-life hospital psychiatrists’ experiences.
