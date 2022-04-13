Hulu Renews ‘Life & Beth’ For Season 2

Hulu has renewed Amy Schumer’s “Life & Beth” for a 10-episode, second season. The critically acclaimed first season debuted on Hulu on Friday, March 18 and is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 91%.
“Life & Beth” is written, directed and executive produced by Amy Schumer and executive produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul. The series is produced by Endeavor Content.
The series stars Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport and LaVar Walker.
Season One Synopsis: Beth’s (Schumer) life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.