Andy Serkis Wanted To Make His Own Mark On ‘Batman’s’ Alfred

Where would Batman be without his loyal butler and confidante, Alfred Pennyworth? He’s been part of the Batman media franchise since the early 1940s, when he was introduced in the DC comic books, and he’s been portrayed on the big and small screens by a wide variety of actors, including Oscar winners Michael Caine (The Dark Knighttrilogy) and Jeremy Irons (DC Extended Universe films), Ralph Fiennes (The Lego Batman Movie), Michael Gough (Tim Burton’s Batman films), Sean Pertwee (Gotham), and Alan Napier (’60s TV Batman), just to name a few. So, when Andy Serkis learned he was going to have the chance to carry on the character’s fine tradition in The Batman, he went back to the very beginning and started his research with the comics, but did his best to make the new Alfred character his own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andy Serkis)