How ‘Unbearable’ Became Unavoidable For Nicolas Cage

What happens when you write a movie screenplay that’s specific to only one actor … and the actor has no interest in your screenplay? It happened to Charlie Kaufman when he wrote Being John Malkovich; the production team had to do a great job of convincing Malkovich to play a version of himself in the movie. Apparently, the writing team of Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten were unfazed by that story when they conceived a film based on a fictionalized version of Oscar-winning actorNicolas Cage. So they wrote The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and word of the script started to circulate around town. When it reached Cage’s ears … well, he wasn’t impressed. As with Malkovich, the filmmakers had to convince Cage of the movie’s value, and Cage talked to us about how he was finally won over. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)