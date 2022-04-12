Dylan McDermott’s Newbie Status Played Out In Real Time On ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

With last month’s departure of Julian McMahon from FBI: Most Wanted, there were some pretty big shoes to fill, since he’d been the de facto leader of the ensemble cast. And now, stepping into those shoes, Dylan McDermott is joining the show as the new team leader. Since both the actor and the character are new to the show, McDermott says they’re taking advantage of that “new guy awkwardness,” and you’ll definitely be able to see it in his debut episode. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dylan McDermott)
FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.