Denzel Washington’s Glorious ‘Glory’ Moment

While this year’s Academy Awards ceremony was memorable for one kind of “touching” moment, the 1990 ceremony had a much more genuinely emotionally touching moment. It came when Denzel Washington became just the second African-American to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, for his performance in the film Glory. His date to the ceremony that night was his mother, and he clearly remembers what it was like to see her reaction from up at the podium on stage. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)