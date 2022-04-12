After ‘This Is Us,’ Susan Kelechi Watson Will Put Her Beth Foot Forward

One of the things that’s made This Is Us so successful over the course of the past six seasons is that the characters have been drawn in such a way that nearly everyone who watches can identify with at least one of them, and the stories they’ve lived through will resonate with you on a very personal level. That applies to viewers and, to a certain extent, to the actors themselves. Several of them say they’ve learned a lot from the experience, and they’ll be taking some of those lessons away from the show and putting them to use in their own lives. Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson, told us there’s a lot of Beth that she’ll try to incorporate in her own life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Susan Kelechi Watson)
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.