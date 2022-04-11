Kelly Clarkson: Original Tunes Help ‘American Song Contest’ Stand Out

What does American Song Contest feature that a lot of today’s televised music competitions don’t? New music you’ve never heard before. As co-host Kelly Clarkson explains, one of the things she loves most about American Song Contest is that most of the contestants have made it into the contest on the strength of their own material, and she thinks that makes the performances even more compelling. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)
