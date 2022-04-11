Katy Perry Finds ‘Idol’ Talent As Impressive As Ever

One of the major selling points for American Idol after all these years is that Idol is still the only televised music competition to spawn multiple multi-platinum music careers. Katy Perry, who’s been a judge during each of Idol’s five most recent seasons, told us she thinks the show continues to showcase contestants with the potential to become superstars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katy Perry)
American Idol airs Sunday & Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.