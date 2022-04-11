Eddie Redmayne Glows As ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Grows

When Eddie Redmayne signed on to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them in 2015, it was quite a coup for the new wing of the Harry Potter franchise. After all, he’d just won the Academy Award for The Theory of Everything, and he was about to earn another nomination for his role in The Danish Girl. But for Redmayne, starring in the Fantastic Beasts movies — including the new entry, The Secrets of Dumbledore — has been great fun, and he talked about some of the things he enjoys most about them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eddie Redmayne)