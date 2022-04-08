‘Ptolemy Grey’ Ranks High On Samuel L. Jackson’s Role Call

With a career that’s now spanned six decades and a résumé that includes films grossing more than $27 billion during that time, Samuel L. Jackson is considered to be one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood history. At the age of 73, he doesn’t appear to be slowing down — he’s got a newly released miniseries in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and at least seven other projects in various stages of production. Jackson has talked to us abouthow personal the Ptolemy Grey role is for him, and as he looks back on the many, many characters he’s played over the course of his career, Jackson says Grey is up there among his best. (Click on the media Samuel L. Jackson)
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is currently streaming on Apple TV+.