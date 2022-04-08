Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Ambulance’ Duty Left Him Impressed

Spoiler alert: In his new movie, Ambulance, a large number of Jake Gyllenhaal’s scenes take place inside, well, an ambulance. (Yeah, not much of a spoiler, is it?) Of course, that’s not a place you’d want to be doing a lot of filming if you’re claustrophobic, since so much of the ambulance chamber is filled with medical equipment and supplies. But, after spending so much time filming in the back of his film’s ambulance, Gyllenhaal told us he walked away from the experience with a whole new kind of respect for those who really work in an ambulance for a living. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jake Gyllenhaal)