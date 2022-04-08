Animated Movies Give Jim Carrey Room To Run Wild

The process of making an animated movie seems particularly suited for Jim Carrey and his comedic talents. Throughout his career, he’s exposed a lot of film — and filled countless gag reels — with his wildly improvised takes on scenes. Of course, in the animation process, the voice tracks come first, so Carrey is free to improvise before a single frame of the film’s been rendered. When making a movie like the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey says he loves being able to use his improvisational skills to give his directors different options … a lot of different options. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Carrey)

