Tom Hiddleston To Produce & Star In New Apple TV+ Limited Series
Apple TV+ announced a series order for “The White Darkness,” a new limited series starring Tom Hiddleston (“The Essex Serpent,” “Loki”), who will also serve as executive producer, and based on David Grann’s non-fiction work of the same name. The new co-production from Apple Studios and UCP is developed by Soo Hugh (“Pachinko,” “The Terror”), who will also co-showrun and serve as executive producer. Mark Heyman (“Black Swan, “Strange Angel”), will co-showrun and executive produce on the series alongside Hugh, and Theresa Kang-Lowe (“Pachinko”) will executive produce through her company Blue Marble Pictures which is currently in an overall deal with Apple TV+.
“The White Darkness” is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley (played by Hiddleston), a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. Starring Tom Hiddleston as Worsley, this is a spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.
“The White Darkness” will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and UCP. In addition to Hiddleston, Hugh, Heyman, and Kang-Lowe, the series is also executive produced by Caroline Garity of Blue Marble Pictures. This marks the second partnership for Hugh, Blue Marble Pictures and Apple TV+ following the recently premiered, broadly and critically hailed series “Pachinko,” which Hugh wrote, produced, and showran, and Kang executive produced, and is currently in-season on Apple TV+. It also marks the second partnership for Apple TV+ and Hiddleston who will next star in upcoming Apple Original series, “The Essex Serpent.”