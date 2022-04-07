On ‘FBI: Most Wanted,’ Dylan McDermott Hopes You’ll Soon Forget His Last Role

Dylan McDermott must have really impressed producer Dick Wolf. After playing a villain on Wolf’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, McDermott is switching sides and joining the law as the new star of FBI: Most Wanted. (He replaces Julian McMahon, who left the show last month.) While Wolf clearly thought McDermott was capable of making the transition, some fans have been skeptical — not because of McDermott’s acting abilities, but because so little time had passed since he’d played such a bad guy. McDermott isn’t too worried, though. He believes his fans — and the show’s fans — will quickly come to accept him in his new role.(Click on the media bar blow to hear Dylan McDermott)