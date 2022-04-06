What Made Jim Carrey Nervous About ‘The Truman Show’?

When Jim Carrey was offered the starring role of Truman Burbank in The Truman Show, his answer was an astoundingly quick “yes!” And director Peter Weir was so convinced that Carrey was the right actor for the role, he actually pushed back the film’s schedule by nearly a year because of Carrey’s prior commitments. In the end, both men were right about their decisions: Weir earned an Oscar nomination for his work on the film, and Carrey won a Golden Globe for his dramatic turn as the man whose life was literally a TV show. Though Carrey loved the script and the theme of the movie, he did admit to having some anxieties about working with a director as heavily acclaimed as Weir. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Carrey)