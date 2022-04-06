Robert Pattinson Fell Under ‘The Batman’s’ New Car Spell

Ever since Adam West hopped into his version in 1966, the various versions of Batman’s Batmobile have been among the coolest vehicles on Earth. (Almost a decade ago, that original Batmobile sold for more than $4 million at an auction!) That tradition continues with the newest version driven by Robert Pattinson in The Batman. According to Pattinson and co-star Zoë Kravitz, the new Batmobile is one amazing machine, and Pattinson could hardly contain his excitement the first time he got to drive it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zoë Kravitz & Robert Pattinson)