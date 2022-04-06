Mike Singletary Didn’t Need Much Motivation To Go ‘Beyond The Edge’

At age 63, Mike Singletary doesn’t have much left to prove. He’s got a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Chicago Bears, he was a seven-time NFL All-Pro, and he’s a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But, when the opportunity to join the reality competition Beyond the Edge presented itself, he was quick to jump on it. Why was Singletary anxious to test himself in the jungle? When we spoke to him, he gave us his reasons. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Singletary)
Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.