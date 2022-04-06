‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6 Premiering June 19 On TNT

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The sixth and final season of the explosive family crime drama, “Animal Kingdom,” will premiere on Sunday, June 19 with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “Animal Kingdom” ranked as a top 10 cable drama of 2021and stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Leila George.

In the final season of TNT’s adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.

