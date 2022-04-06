‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6 Premiering June 19 On TNT

The sixth and final season of the explosive family crime drama, “Animal Kingdom,” will premiere on Sunday, June 19 with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “Animal Kingdom” ranked as a top 10 cable drama of 2021and stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Leila George.
In the final season of TNT’s adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.