Why Dan Fogleman Stuck With His Plan To End ‘This Is Us’

Given the choice, NBC probably would have renewed This Is Us through Season 13. After all, the series has won critical acclaim (38 Emmy nominations, with 4 wins) and big ratings (Top 15 in each of its first five seasons). But, last May, it was announced that the sixth season of This Is Us would also be its last, a decision made by the show’s production team, led by creator Dan Fogleman. And while there was always the temptation to keep the show going, Fogelman says he was adamant about sticking with the show’s original plan, even if it broke a lot of hearts. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dan Fogleman)
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.