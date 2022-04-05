Why ‘Bad Guys’ Looked So Good To Alex Borstein

(from left) Wolf (Sam Rockwell) and Police Chief Misty Luggins (Alex Borstein) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, directed by Pierre Perifel. Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animation LLC

Alex Borstein’s voice is well known to animation fans, since she’s been a mainstay on the long-running animated series Family Guy since 1999. Though most of her experience has come in television, she’s gotten more involved with movie voice roles in recent years, including The Angry Birds Movie and last year’s Extinct. Now, she’s playing a police chief in the new film The Bad Guys, a film about a gang of criminal animals trying to go straight. One of the things Borstein liked the most about The Bad Guys, she told us, is that it doesn’t feel like a lot of other animated movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alex Borstein)

The Bad Guys opens in theaters on April 22.

