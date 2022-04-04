Lionel Richie: ‘Idol’ Panel Shows Its Strengths

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
AMERICAN IDOL- (ABC/Eric McCandless) LIONEL RICHIE

Though the lineup has changed throughout the years, the people who’ve sat at the American Idol judges’ table have all brought something unique to the show. The current lineup — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie — is now in its fifth season together. Richie says the reason why this pairing has worked so well is because each of them brings a different specialty to the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)

 American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak