Delays Couldn’t Put Off Dan Fogler’s Excitement Over ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Dan Fogler knew he’d be coming back to the Fantastic Beasts series for a third film, and he was excited. But then — literally the day the shoot was scheduled to begin — COVID-19 shut down film production throughout most of the world. Even a lengthy delay, though, couldn’t dampen Fogler’s enthusiasm for the film. And once the shoot was able to begin, he says his experience on Fantastic Beats: The Secret of Dumbledore was even more magical than the first two films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dan Fogler)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in theaters next Friday.