‘Super Pumped’ Descends Directly (& Indirectly) From The ‘Billions’ Bloodline

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber shares more with Billions than just a spot in Showtime’s Sunday night lineup — it also shares the same production team, including producers David Levien and Brian Koppelman, along with part of the Billions writing staff. So if you happen to notice some similarities between the two shows, it’s not terribly surprising. Levien, however, explains they didn’t set out to write another Billions, but the real-life characters portrayed in Super Pumped just happened to share some of the same traits as the Billions bunch. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Levien)
Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber airs Sunday nights on Showtime.