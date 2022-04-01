Seeking His Inner Vampire: Jared Leto & His ‘Morbius’ Trip

Morbius is one of the lesser-known characters in the Marvel comic book universe, so when he was in talks to play the character in the new Morbius movie, Jared Leto was at the bottom of a steep learning curve. Obviously, he had the script and director Daniel Espinosa to help guide him, but Leto can be pretty hardcore when it comes to researching his characters. He told us about the process he used to better understand Dr. Michael Morbius, the living vampire. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Leto)