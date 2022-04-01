How Sarah Lancashire Found Her Inner (Julia) Child

When it comes to tasty television, Julia Child was one of the foodie forerunners. Long before Gordon Ramsay started terrorizing kitchens, Child was bringing the art of gourmet cuisine to the masses in her own undeniably classy way. Sarah Lancashire plays Child in a new miniseries about her life, Julia. While she didn’t exactly have the same upbringing — the actress is British, while Child was an American who moved to France in her thirties — Lancashire told us that she still managed to find some common ground with Child as she was researching the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Lancashire)