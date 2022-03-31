‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ Premiering April 20 On Paramount+

Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW ORLEANS, which will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, April 20. The series will also launch exclusively on Paramount+ in Australia and Latin America this summer. The original 23-episode season of “The Real World: New Orleans,” filmed in 2000, will come to Paramount+ in the U.S. a week earlier on Wednesday, April 13.
Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, the third installment of the hit original unscripted series THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING will reunite New Orleans cast members David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf in “The Big Easy.” The roommates are moving back in for a dramatic, nostalgic, heartfelt reunion, where they’ll get a second chance to stop being polite and start getting real.