For His New Role, Pete Holmes Was Really On A ‘Roll’

Not since The Big Lebowski has bowling played such an on-screen role as it does on How We Roll, a new comedy series about a man determined to make it as a professional bowler. The show is based on the true-life story of three-time PBA Tour champion Tom Smallwood, featuring Pete Holmes playing a character named, well, Tom Smallwood. Of course, for the series to have any kind of bowling authenticity, Holmes needed to look like a great bowler. With that, he told us, he had a lot of help. (Click on media bar below to hear Pete Holmes)
