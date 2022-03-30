Eddie Redmayne: New ‘Beasts’ Delivers Fantastic Humor

The Wizarding World based on J.K. Rowling’s books expands even further with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, a new film that explores the worldwide wizards’ network beyond what we’ve previously seen in the U.K. and the U.S. Befitting the third film in the Fantastic Beasts: series, the movie was filmed on three continents. Eddie Redmayne once again returns to his starring role as Newt Scamander, and he told us you can expect more of the action — and especially the humor — you’ve come to expect from the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eddie Redmayne)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in theaters on April 15.