Why Elle Fanning Went Down The Dark Road To ‘Plainville’

The Girl from Plainville is a dramatization of a real-life story, one in which a young man’s girlfriend used text messages to repeatedly encourage him to commit suicide. When the man followed through and killed himself, the girlfriend was charged with — and subsequently convicted of — involuntary manslaughter. Elle Fanning stars in the miniseries as Michelle Carter, the girlfriend. And Fanning, who is also an executive producer on the project, talked to us about how she delved into such a dark character and why she found the story appealing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elle Fanning)
The Girl from Plainville is currently streaming on Hulu.