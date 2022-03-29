Shawn Levy Got To The Heart Of ‘The Adam Project’

The Adam Project is a movie that — although its premise is based in science fiction and time travel — is not afraid to wear its heart on its sleeve and put emotional issues at the core of the film. Director Shawn Levy, who also produced the film with star Ryan Reynolds, says he knew those emotional themes would resonate with a lot of viewers, which is why they featured so prominently in the story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shawn Levy)
The Adam Project is currently streaming on Netflix.