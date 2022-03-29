‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiering April 29 On Netflix

The end is near, the final episodes of Ozark will premiere in exactly one month on April 29, 2022. Once the finale has aired, viewers will be able to take a deep dive into the making of the final season in “A Farewell to Ozark,” a 30-minute retrospective that serves as a love letter to one of Netflix’s great drama series. The piece, which will be available on Netflix, explores the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera, and a wealth of memories over the last five years.