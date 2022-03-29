How ‘This Is Us’ Has Changed Justin Hartley’s Life Forever

Over the course of six seasons and what will eventually be 108 episodes, the Pearson family has dealt with nearly every human emotion imaginable through the stories told on This Is Us. With those stories have come plenty of life lessons, too. While cast members have, during the show’s run, heard from innumerable fans about how the show has helped them deal with life’s problems, the actors were taking note as well. Justin Hartley told us that, long after the show is over, he hopes the lessons he’s learned from the This Is Us writing staff will stick with him for the rest of his life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Hartley)
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.