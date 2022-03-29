Career-wise, Jim Carrey Instinctively Knew ‘Sonic’ Was A Sound Choice

Plenty of video games have been turned into movies over the years, but none have done better than Sonic the Hedgehog did when it was released two years ago. So, of course, a sequel was a given. Jim Carrey returns to voice Sonic’s nemesis, the evil Dr. Robotnik. He admitted to us that, when he signed on for the original movie, some people questioned his choice, but in his heart, he knew that is was exactly the right thing for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Carrey)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opens in theaters on April 8.