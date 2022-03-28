Matt Smith Hopes People Enjoy ‘A Few Frights’ With Marvel’s ‘Morbius’

While technically outside the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, Morbius is based on the Marvel Comics character of Morbius, the Living Vampie. Jared Leto stars as the title character, while Matt Smith plays the film’s villain, who possesses the same powers as Morbius. Smith was reportedly talked into considering the role by his former Doctor Who co-star, Karen Gillan, who’s had an amazing time playing Nebula in the MCU. Now, Smith is excited for his fans to experience what he thinks is a unique and scary Marvel movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Smith)