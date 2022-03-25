Joseph Gordon-Levitt Hopes Uber Ex-CEO Watches ‘Super Pumped’

During Uber’s rise to relevance and then dominance, now-disgraced CEO Travis Kalanick built up a reputation for a terse, confrontational style of management that may have initially made Uber successful, but ultimately became a liability for the growing company. In the new series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, Kalanick is portrayed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt; in recent years, the actor has also played real-world figures like Edward Snowden and high-wire daredevil Phillippe Petit, so Gordon-Levitt wasn’t particularly fazed by the idea of playing somebody who could see his performance. In fact, Gordon-Levitt told us he hopes Kalanick will watch his show, because he thinks the billionaire would approve of the well-rounded picture the series paints of him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joseph Gordon-Levitt)
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber airs Sunday nights on Showtime.