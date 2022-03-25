Jared Leto’s Biggest ‘WeCrashed’ Challenge Was Getting The Sound Down

The miniseries WeCrashed, a dramatization chronicling the rise and fall of WeWork’s founders, features Jared Leto in the role of Adam Neumann, the company’s co-founder and former CEO. The real-life Neumann is an Israeli native who split his childhood between Israel and the United States. As he was preparing for the role, Leto found that one of the most challenging tasks he would face was figuring out how to mimic Neumann’s distinctive hybrid speech patterns. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Leto)