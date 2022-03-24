Robert Pattinson Put The Pressure Aside While Shooting ‘The Batman’

Having survived Twilight mania, Robert Pattinson knows a lot about what it means to make movies that already have a built-in fan base. That made it easier for him to take on the role of Bruce Wayne and his caped crime-fighting alter ego in The Batman, the latest adaptation of a character that’s proven to be one of the most popular in Hollywood history. Having made all of those films that came with built-in expectations, Pattinson told us he was able to put a lot of that pressure aside and just focus on making a great film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Pattinson)