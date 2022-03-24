How Pablo Schreiber Adapted To Shooting With ‘Halo’s’ Green Screens

It’s been a little over 20 years since Halo took the video game world by storm and launched one of the industry’s best-selling franchises, with more than 80 million copies of its various games sold over the past two decades. Now, the game’s storyline is being relaunched as a new TV series streaming on Paramount+. For Pablo Schreiber, who stars in the series, this is his first experience working on a show that’s as effects-driven as Halo is, but he told us he tried to approach filming the show like he would with anything else he’s done. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pablo Schreiber)