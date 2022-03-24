Fifty Years Later, Coppola Reflects On His ‘Godfather’ Fears

One of the most influential movies of all time was released 50 years ago today. And, unlike some other movies of its era, time has only enhanced The Godfather’s legacy, with a story, performances, and direction that has proven to be timeless. Director Francis Ford Coppola, who won an Oscar for writing the screenplay alongside author Mario Puzo, felt like he’d made a quality movie. But even then, he had no idea that his film would earn universal acclaim and the year’s Academy Award for Best Picture. And he certainly didn’t know he’d made a movie for the ages. In fact, he recently admitted to us that he’d been nervous about the film becoming a box office bomb. (Click on the media bar below to hear Francis Ford Coppola)