Donald Glover Nearly Pulled The Plug Early On ‘Atlanta’

After five seasons on the hit comedy Community, Donald Glover wanted to take control of his own television destiny, so he created the dramatic comedy Atlanta. The show’s been received enthusiastically by both audiences and critics — so far, the show’s first two seasons have earned 22 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, and it’s won five times. Glover himself has picked up two awards, one for acting and one for directing. With the show going that well, it came as somewhat of a surprise to learn that, when the show was renewed for an additional two seasons, Glover said they’d be its final seasons. But while fans probably won’t be happy to see the show go away, Glover thinks they should look at all of the forthcoming episodes as gifts, because they almost didn’t get made at all. (Click on the media bar below to hear Donald Glover)
Atlanta airs Thursday nights on FX.