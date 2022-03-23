Years Later, Sandra Bullock Still Hasn’t Outrun ‘Speed 2’

Even while promoting her new movie, The Lost City, Sandra Bullock can’t escape her past. During a televised interview, she admitted she’s still terribly embarrassed by the sequel she wishes she hadn’t made, Speed 2: Cruise Control. Keanu Reeves, of course, had the good sense to skip the sequel after making “Speed,” and Bullock was actively involved in recruiting Jason Patric to be her co-star in the film. That became one of her biggest regrets; at the same time, she admitted she felt bad for the people — including entertainment journalists — who were trying to promote the movie. And that’s why Bullock, knowing the movie was going to be savaged, still went out there to do interviews … so she had to figure out a way to say good things without lying through her teeth about the quality of the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)
The Lost City opens in theaters on Friday and, if you dare, Speed 2 is available on DVD and most digital platforms.