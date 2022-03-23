With Sequel On The Way, Will Smith Explains Why ‘Legend’ Mattered

Will Smith hadn’t planned on making a sequel to his 2007 film I Am Legend, but he got a story pitch he couldn’t turn down, and now the sequel is officially in development, with Smith and Michael B. Jordan co-starring and co-producing, and the original film’s writer, Akiva Goldsman, ready to handle the script. There’s no release date set yet, since they still haven’t hired a director, but at least fans know they’ve got something to look forward to. As for Smith, he’d been somewhat resistant up until now because he thought the first movie was so good; at the time it opened, he told us he’d really appreciated the ideas presented in the book upon which I Am Legend was based. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)
