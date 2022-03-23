Patrick Stewart Understands Why ‘Trek’ Has Boldly Gone On For 55 Years

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Pictured: Sir Patrick Stewart as Picard of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Trae Patton/Paramount+ ©2022 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.

When the original Star Trek first premiered, Patrick Stewart was a young man of 26, enjoying his first major taste of acting success — he’d just joined the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon, England (Shakespeare’s birthplace). While Shakespeare’s works have lasted for hundreds of years, nobody in 1966 could have expected that Gene Roddenberry’s creation would still be going strong in 2022, with two live-action TV shows (Star Trek: Discovery and Stewart’s Star Trek: Picard), two animated TV shows (Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy), and more projects on the way, including another new TV show and a 14th feature film. Why does Stewart think Star Trek has enjoyed such a long run? When we spoke to him, he summed it up in a single word. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)

Star Trek: Picard is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak